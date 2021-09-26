CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, 2-year-old son die in fall at Petco Park

 5 days ago

San Diego police are investigating after a mother and her toddler son died on Saturday after falling from the third-level concourse at Petco Park.

The tragic incident occurred as fans were arriving to watch the San Diego Padres play the Atlanta Braves. The third-level concourse is the equivalent of six stories high.

WATCH: Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried fires 3-hitter, blanks San Diego Padres

The unidentified woman, 40, and her son, 2, were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. after resuscitation attempts were deemed futile.

Police said the mother and son were from San Diego and that the child’s father was also at the stadium.

Investigators said it was too early to determine if the fall was accidental or not, but asked for fans in the concourse area that might have seen what happened to reach out with tips.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Lt. Audra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 12

Dana Hartman
5d ago

I can’t even wrap my head around this. This is so sad and tragic. I feel for their family and the people that witnessed this. May they rest in peace. Together forever.

Melissa Ke
5d ago

May God and all the Angels be with their family and friends. God be with the mother and child that left this earth so very soon. RIP. 🙏😇😢😢.

Tiffany Rae Ellison-Cannon
5d ago

WHAT??? Something doesn't sound right. And what do they mean they need ppl to reach out to say what they saw happen? They're no cameras??? This is heartbreaking 😟💔💔💔

