The Guardian view on contemplative silence: there’s a lot to be said for it

The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Lindisfarne Priory on Holy Island, which will have a daily ‘hour of contemplation’.

In The Cloud of Unknowing, one of the greatest works of Christian mysticism, the art of contemplation is especially prized as a route to wisdom. For hundreds of years, this anonymous medieval text inspired those seeking a more perfect relationship with God by transcending the concerns of the everyday. In his own copy of the book, the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge underscored the lines: “Active life is troubled and travailed about many things; but contemplative sitteth in peace with one thing.”

For those attending the Labour party conference this week, there is unlikely to be much space for meditative solitude of this kind. But for the next month or so, options are newly available for those looking to decompress and clear out the clutter in their mind. In an experimental, countercultural move that deserves to succeed, English Heritage is trialling a daily “hour of contemplation” at 16 monastic sites in England, including Lindisfarne Priory on Holy Island and Battle Abbey in Hastings. Between now and late October, it is intended that silence will descend on the ruined cloisters, dormitories and transepts during the last hour of opening. Mobile phones should be placed in pockets; concerns about the level of traffic on the way home put to one side, and the troubles of tomorrow left to tomorrow to sort out. If the project is a success, it will perhaps become a permanent feature at some of the country’s most beautiful and evocative religious sites.

The booming secular interest in various forms of meditation suggests that the “contemplation hour” may well catch on. Deriving originally from Buddhist practice, “mindfulness” has these days become an industry, spawning apps, online training programmes and other forms of “wellness intervention”. But the author of The Cloud of Unknowing would recognise the original spiritual principle at work: stepping out of the quotidian flow allows a different, deeper attention to be paid to the experience of life itself. The cloistered existence has also become an object of fascination in its own right, with a series of documentaries chronicling the exacting demands of modern monastic life. The daily grind of a largely secular and materialist age – and a digital revolution which has made it far harder to switch off from the world – seems to have conferred a certain cachet on silence, spirituality and solitude.

The star of one of those documentaries, Brotherhood: The Inner Life of Monks, was Father Erik Varden, the abbot of Mount St Bernard Abbey in Leicestershire. “There is a tendency in our culture”, Fr Erik has said, “to imagine the spiritual life as a journey of acquisition … but it’s much more of a shedding, a stripping away.” This is similar to what mystics described as the via negativa – a route to God through forsaking worldly perspectives and comforts. The vast majority of us, whether believers in some sense or not, would not be cut out for this kind of contemplative life. But a peaceful hour at the end of the day, surrounded by the ravaged splendour of Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire, or on Holy Island, sounds like an altogether more doable – and highly attractive – proposition.

TIME

I Left Poverty After Writing 'Maid.' But Poverty Never Left Me

I signed my first book contract without paying much attention to what it said. I didn’t know at the time that the book would be a best seller or that it would one day inspire a Netflix series . I just needed the money. I was a single mom with a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old, living in low-income housing, and because of a late paycheck, I hadn’t eaten much for a few weeks, subsisting on pizza I paid for with a check I knew would bounce.
HOMELESS
The Independent

How it feels to watch world leaders make catastrophic climate decisions

I struggle to describe how it feels, watching world leaders make decisions that will catastrophically impact the world we live in. I truly believe that the key to tackling the climate crisis is in our attitude, and if connecting with the crisis in an emotional way is what it takes, that is what we must do.A fundamental attitude change would go a long way towards bringing about the systemic shift we need if we hope to lessen the devastating impact of climate change, and build a better world.Since first waking up to the climate crisis at the age of 13,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Tories are gaslighting the country – and it’s about to get a whole lot worse

What do you do when your party is presiding over the biggest fiasco since… since… since... Is there anyone around old enough to remember the 70s (I was a kid)? Perhaps you can you tell me whether we’ve hit rock bottom or if there’s a way to go yet?I think we can probably still say, “since the 70s” because the history books tell us that decade suffered through the three day week and actual blackouts. It was capped off by the winter of discontent in 1979. But we’re getting scarily close to a repeat performance, one that, if there’s any...
WORLD
