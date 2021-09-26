CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI at downtown checkpoint

By City News Service
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a downtown checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday at 1500 Fifth Ave., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Of 831 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 405 vehicles were screened, the officer said. Eight drivers were evaluated. Two drivers were cited for driver license violations and five vehicles were impounded.

Another checkpoint was planned for Monday.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

