UPDATE: This was a bit of a false alarm, as Cook came back out onto the field with the Vikings’ offense on the next possession without incident. Original story follows. After a sub-par Week 1, Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook had gotten off to a blistering start in Minnesota’s Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, it appears that the injury bug may have bitten him again.

