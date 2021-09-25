CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kanye West Netflix Documentary Series Trailer

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 7 days ago
Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Kanye West titled, Jeen-Yuhs. The streaming giant premiered the trailer on Saturday (Sept. 25) on YouTube. The two-minute clip shows throwback footage from 2002 that features a young Kanye West and Mos Def rapping the lyrics to what would eventually become "Two Words" off Kanye's debut album, The College Dropout. "Two words: Chi-Town, Southside, worldwide/'Cause I rep that 'til I fuckin' die/One neck, two chains, one waist, two gats/One wall, twenty plaques, dues paid, gimme that/I am limelight, Blueprint, five mics/Go-Getters rhyme like should've been signed twice," a noticeably young Kanye spits. Kanye frequent collaborator and G.O.O.D. Music enforcer Consequence is also in the room as well as actor Wood Harris.

