At the touch of a button, people can request a ride, get groceries, or have dinner delivered to their door. It's safe to say we are living in an increasingly on-demand world and the health care industry is no exception. Patients want more from providers than just good care. They also desire ease, convenience, and choice. The medical experts at Heartland Regional Medical Group, in partnership with the Marion Republican, present: Doctors and What They Do. This month, we take a closer look at ways Southern Illinois consumers can conveniently access health care and medical information.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO