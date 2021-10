Jonathan Isaac is among the approximately 10 percent of NBA players who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Orlando Magic big man answered questions on Monday about why he has declined the vaccine. Isaac gave a thoughtful answer, sharing that he had COVID-19 already and that he feels he has natural immunity that gives him protection against the virus in the future. He also expressed that he feels individuals should be allowed to make choices about what medications they want to put in their bodies, free of bullying and ridicule.

