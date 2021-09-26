CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Offense Onboard Commercial Aircraft

By Imperial Valley News
imperialvalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Indianapolis, Indiana - An Indiana man pleaded guilty today to engaging in sexual contact with a sleeping woman on a flight from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Denver, Colorado. According to court documents, Ian Wagner, 39, of New Haven, was a passenger on board a domestic flight from Indianapolis to Denver on Oct. 6, 2017. Wagner was seated next to an 18-year-old woman. During the flight, the woman fell asleep and later awoke to Wagner rubbing her inner thigh with his hand. After jerking away, the victim took a photograph of Wagner. The geolocation data associated with the photograph indicated that the plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska.

imperialvalleynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Denver, IN
State
Colorado State
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aircraft#Fbi#Justice Department#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Special Agent#Indianapolis Field Office

Comments / 0

Community Policy