Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Offense Onboard Commercial Aircraft

Indianapolis, Indiana - An Indiana man pleaded guilty today to engaging in sexual contact with a sleeping woman on a flight from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Denver, Colorado. According to court documents, Ian Wagner, 39, of New Haven, was a passenger on board a domestic flight from Indianapolis to Denver on Oct. 6, 2017. Wagner was seated next to an 18-year-old woman. During the flight, the woman fell asleep and later awoke to Wagner rubbing her inner thigh with his hand. After jerking away, the victim took a photograph of Wagner. The geolocation data associated with the photograph indicated that the plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska.