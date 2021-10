BOSTON (CBS) — We’ll have to wait until Sunday evening to find out if Rob Gronkowski will suit up against the Patriots, but the Buccaneers tight end is officially listed as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians called Gronkowski a game-time decision earlier in the day Friday. Gronk returned to the practice field for Tampa on Friday after missing the previous two days with a rib injury that he suffered during a Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams. The former Patriots tight end will travel to New England, but the Buccaneers will keep Bill Belichick and Co....

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO