CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Midnight Mass’

By Mark Graham
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Flanagan is one of the most under-the-radar horror maestros of our time. Over the last decade and change, this prolific creator has helmed low budget triumphs (Hush, Oculus), well-received Stephen King adaptations (Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep), and beloved Netflix limited series (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor). His latest effort, the 7-part limited series Midnight Mass, is a Flanagan original — he wrote and directed all 7 episodes — and it very well may be his best work yet. The story revolves around the residents of a small village in the Pacific Northwest, an isolated island community where no one ever really visits and no one really ever leaves. That is, with the exception of Riley (Zach Gilford), who fled for the big city as soon as he was old enough to, only to return a decade later after killing someone during a drunk driving escapade. When he returns to his family in an attempt to rebuild his life, he encounters an enigmatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) at the island’s Catholic church, someone whose strong presence seems to have a revitalizing effect on the community — both spiritually and physically. As you might expect from a Flanagan joint, though, something terrifying is hiding in the shadows (literally and metaphorically), just waiting for an opportune moment to reveal itself and change the residents of Crockett Island forevermore.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Zach Gilford
Person
Hamish Linklater
wegotthiscovered.com

What Horror Movies Are Based On True Stories?

Spooky season is finally upon us, and as such, it’s the perfect time to begin your annual horror movie binge. From Halloween to It, there are plenty of scary flicks out there to help you enjoy this special season, including those inspired by true stories. Some of our favorites have either taken inspiration from or completely based their plots on the true stories of real-life people. Somehow, it makes the experience that much scarier knowing that these events happened in real life, unearthing some of our greatest fears and giving them terrifying new life. Let’s get into the cult classics and fan-favorite horror films that are based on true stories, some of which may surprise you!
MOVIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Mike Flanagan Returns To Talk Netflix’s 'Midnight Mass'

Writer/Director/Producer Mike Flanagan returns to the show with his long-time collaborator Trevor Macy to discuss their new series Midnight Mass which finally hit Netflix this weekend. Fear not, we keep things spoiler-free throughout the interview, and in our review later in the show. You will want to see this one as fresh as possible. We also chat about the trailer for Finch starring Tom Hanks, as well as Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in stunning black and white.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Oculus
thecinemaholic.com

Is Monsignor Pruitt Dead in Midnight Mass? Who Is Father Paul?

In Mike Flanagan’s (‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’) ‘Midnight Mass,’ faith is at the core of the narrative. For most residents of Crockett Island, Catholicism is a prominent part of their lives. But the financial difficulties of recent years and everything else that comes with it have made many generational residents leave the island. The rest have struggled to keep their faith in God while dealing with the harsh realities of a dying community and the rapid disintegration of the only industry on the island, fishing. Monsignor Pruitt, their elderly priest at the local St. Patrick’s church, has tried to help them the best he can, but that hasn’t been enough.
RELIGION
goombastomp.com

Midnight Mass Is A Grand, Grotesque Horror Masterpiece

If you haven’t noticed, there are few modern filmmakers with quite the output of Mike Flanagan in recent years; since 2016, he’s amassed nine writing/co-writing and directing credits. That amalgamation of original works and adaptations have saturated horror media culture with his stylistic choices – perhaps to a fault, given how familiar so much of last year’s The Haunting of Bly Manor felt. Midnight Mass – debuting its seven episode season Friday on Netflix – being the ninth amongst these works (his tenth, The Midnight Club, is already being filmed) seems fitting; as the divine number in this cycle of work, Midnight Mass is arguably Flanagan’s greatest work to date, a mosaic of his familiar themes elevated by an unbelievable harmony of performance and direction that’s easily among the best TV of 2021.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Why Midnight Mass is Mike Flanagan’s Most Personal Work

This article contains no spoilers for Midnight Mass. Horror auteur Mike Flanagan is responsible for many excellent spooky sagas since his first major film Oculus debuted in 2013. The writer/director has shepherded films like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep; and TV series like Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

‘Midnight Mass’ Ending Explained by Creator Mike Flanagan

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the finale of Netflix’s “Midnight Mass.”) If you’ve binged your way through Netflix’s “Midnight Mass” already and are looking for an answer as to what that cliffhanger ending means, TheWrap has the revelation that will lead to your confusion salvation, courtesy of the series creator himself.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Midnight Mass Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Actors Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I will watch just about anything by writer, director, and producer Mike Flanagan - the man behind some some of the best horror movies in recent memory (such as Oculus or Doctor Sleep) and acclaimed horror TV shows The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. That being said, Midnight Mass, his next limited series with the streaming platform, is one of my most anticipated Netflix TV shows, especially for its ensemble led by Zach Gilford. Other fans of Flanagan’s previous work should also be able to recognize several faces from the Midnight Mass cast, whose careers up to this point (and in the future) we will break down for you one-by-one below.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Midnight Mass Director Reveals The Personal Origin Of The Show

Mike Flanagan terrifies us with the personal. His jump scares are memorable and his imagery searing, but the most affecting aspect of his work is their distinct, heart-wrenching quality. Everything from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" to "Oculus" takes time to dig into intimate fears and emotional truths, always hitting the stride of terror in quiet, personal moments. It's for this very reason that "Midnight Mass" is Flanagan's most haunting work yet — it's the most personal of them all. And because leaves so much to unpack, Mike Flanagan took some time to discuss the personal origins behind the show's creation, in a guest...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

I Would Kill for Rahul Kohli’s Sheriff Hassan on ‘Midnight Mass’

Last year, I publicly announced my new TV love: The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s Rahul Kohli. A lot of TV characters are hiding secrets hearts of gold, but Kohli’s Owen was just unapologetically nice, a sweet, supportive chef who loved bad puns and helping out his co-workers. And with Midnight Mass Kohli has done it again. Midnight Mass‘ Sheriff Hassan has traded Owen’s silliness for a deep sense of loyalty and commitment to his religion. And I’m pleased to report I would still happily kill for Kohli, if he asked me.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Free Press

REVIEW: ‘Midnight Mass’ combines horror with biblical themes

I am addicted to horror. As a self-proclaimed junkie, I am very well-acquainted with the works of King, Kubrick, Hitchcock, Stoker and more. You name it, I have seen it or read it. So when I heard Mike Flanagan — the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” — released a new show, I stopped, dropped and rolled right into my bed and grabbed my laptop, ready to binge watch it.
RELIGION
Decider

‘Midnight Mass’s Respect to Religion Is Revolutionary for Horror

Horror has always had an odd relationship with religion. On one hand, no genre references God or talks about the afterlife as much as this one. On the other, it’s hard to look at all these possessions and trips to hell as anything more than plot devices at best, or another fantastical flourish from Hollywood at worst. Yet despite transforming an angel into an actual vampire, Midnight Mass deftly avoids those pitfalls. For all of its jump scares, blood, and body horror, the limited series always remains respectful of both the Christian and Muslim faiths at its center. Mike Flanagan is one of the few creators who has accomplished the seemingly impossible, creating a show that’s critical of religious faith, without ever being cruel. Spoilers ahead for Midnight Mass.
RELIGION
upressonline.com

REVIEW: “Malignant” shows horror fans where the genre is heading

With spooky season just around the corner, movie theaters are already getting prepared with the release of several new horror films. One of these being “Malignant,” which is being shown in theaters right now and is also available for streaming on HBO Max. This gore/psychological horror film directed by James...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain question marriage, love, monogamy, and more in HBO’s new limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish saga (and produced by his son Daniel!), this somewhat-romantic drama is sure to drag your heart over the rocks. The series is a character study on Jonathan and Mira, who seem trapped in this rough part of their marriage. Unable to find joy in one another’s small quirks like they did when they were a younger couple, the pair part ways. Or do they? Isaac and Chastain’s performances are both absolutely devastating. Scenes of Marriage is an earnest and full-throttle look at commitment.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy