A new phishing campaign spotted by Armorblox tried to steal user credentials by spoofing a message notification from a company that provides email encryption. Phishing attacks are one of the most popular strategies employed by cybercriminals to snag user credentials. A successful phishing email that obtains the right username and password can gain access to an entire network. And the more believable the phishing message, the greater the odds of it succeeding. In a report published Tuesday, security firm Armorblox looks at a new and crafty phishing campaign and offers tips on how to protect yourself from these types of attacks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO