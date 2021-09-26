Final hours: Save 50% on 6 months of HBO Max

While there are plenty of streaming services out there for you to choose from, HBO Max is one of the best. As a subscriber myself, I've found countless old-school TV shows like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that I rewatch for a pure hit of nostalgia. And there are several HBO Max originals like Hacks and Succession that make the subscription worth it. But I'm also a subscriber of other services and when you add them up it costs a pretty penny. So, this deal for a HBO Max subscription for 50% off is a deal you shouldn't pass up. And since the offer ends today -- Sunday, Sept. 26 -- this is your last chance.