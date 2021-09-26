House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin Reveals High Number of Dragons Expected to Appear in Game of Thrones Prequel

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will have more dragons than the original series, according to George R.R. Martin. "I've always thought this was a cool story, it's one I like, so I'm looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen," Martin commented on The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast (H/T ComicBook.com). "And of course I'm looking forward to the dragons. Obviously, I love the dragons. We had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they'll each have their own personalities, they'll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it'll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That's all pretty cool."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO