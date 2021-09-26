House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin Reveals High Number of Dragons Expected to Appear in Game of Thrones Prequel

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of news has been coming out of the production for the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which is expected to premiere sometime next year. This week, we learned seven new cast members had been added to the series, which will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale. However, House of the Dragon takes place long before the series we know and love, which means fans can expect to see more dragons on the series. In fact, Martin recently teased that there will be 17.

