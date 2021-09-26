WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card
WWE's Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to kick off what should be an eventful Fall for the company, as the 2021 WWE Draft is less than a week away and WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event takes place next month, followed by Survivor Series in Brooklyn in November. And while last year's Extreme Rules lived up to its name with an "Eye for an Eye" Match and a cinematic swamp fight, this year's card only has one stipulation match — an Extreme Rules match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor.comicbook.com
Comments / 0