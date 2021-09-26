WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card

WWE fans are furious that The New Day is being split up once again as a result of this year's WWE Draft. The Draft offers one of the biggest shake ups across the Raw and SmackDown brands that we see in the entire year, and last year had hit fans pretty hard when Big E had been drafted to SmackDown while his New Day compatriots, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, had been drafted to Monday Night Raw. When Big E arrived at Monday Night Raw to cash in on Bobby Lashley and become the WWE Champion, fans thought the New Day was back together.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO