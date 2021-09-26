CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show is set to kick off what should be an eventful Fall for the company, as the 2021 WWE Draft is less than a week away and WWE's return to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel event takes place next month, followed by Survivor Series in Brooklyn in November. And while last year's Extreme Rules lived up to its name with an "Eye for an Eye" Match and a cinematic swamp fight, this year's card only has one stipulation match — an Extreme Rules match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary

Hi everybody! Welcome to WNW's live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules 2021. Whether you're watching the NFL, working, doing both, the PPV is just on way too late (or early) for you, or are watching the PPV and just want some extra commentary to go along with the show, I've got you covered.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Signed New Deal Months Before Being Let Go

That doesn’t sound very fair. The big story from WWE this year has been the rapid fire releases. The company has let dozens of wrestler go over the course of the year, continuing a theme from last year. There have been some surprising names let go from the company and that has not been the easiest thing to see. It turns out that it was even harder for one name in particular.
WWE
CBS Sports

Houston Dash vs. Tigres UANL Femenil: Live stream exhibition game; how to watch online, start time, storylines

The National Women's Soccer League is currently on break during the international window, but one NWSL side is getting an extra game in during the brief break. Houston Dash will host Liga MX Femenil side Tigres Femenil at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. The exhibition game will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first match between the two clubs was back in 2019, where Tigres defeated the NWSL side 2-1 in Monterrey. It was the first time an NWSL club had traveled out of the United States for a competitive fixture.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Carmella
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
John Cena
Person
Bayley
blackchronicle.com

WWE Extreme Rules live results and analysis

What a difference a year makes. In July 2020, Extreme Rules was labeled a “Horror Show,” largely took place in the WWE Performance Center with no fans and featured both an “eye for an eye” match in which an opponent was meant to pluck their opponent’s eye out and a cinematic match in a swamp.
WWE
MassLive.com

Volkanovski vs. Ortega: UFC 266 | Live stream, TV, start time, PPV price, full list of fights, betting odds, how to watch MMA 2021

It’s a card chock full of championship fights Saturday night as fans get set for UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saturday night’s headline is the main event between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the world featherweight championship while Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy face off in the women’s flyweight championship. Saturday night’s action will be split up between the prelims and the main event. The prelims will be available via conventional TV channels and streaming services like fuboTV. Meanwhile, the main card is set to air as a pay-per-view MMA event, which will be available via ESPN+.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Extreme Rules#Wwe Survivor Series#Combat#Wwe Draft#Ohio Stream#Talksport
ComicBook

WWE Star Announces Engagement to Fellow Wrestler

Friday Night SmackDown star Toni Storm officially confirmed on Friday morning that she and New Japan Pro Wrestling Juice Robinson are engaged. The former NXT UK Women's Champion posted photos of Robinson getting down on one knee in front of a house (presumably their's), while writing in the caption, "Pop the champagne I'm changing my last name."
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Furious Over The New Day Getting Split Up Again

WWE fans are furious that The New Day is being split up once again as a result of this year's WWE Draft. The Draft offers one of the biggest shake ups across the Raw and SmackDown brands that we see in the entire year, and last year had hit fans pretty hard when Big E had been drafted to SmackDown while his New Day compatriots, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, had been drafted to Monday Night Raw. When Big E arrived at Monday Night Raw to cash in on Bobby Lashley and become the WWE Champion, fans thought the New Day was back together.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Releases Rules for WWE Draft 2021

The 2021 WWE Draft officially begins on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The company's social media team released a video ahead of the episode explaining the rules for this year's event, which are similar to the past two installments. Only half of the active roster will be eligible for selection on tonight's SmackDown, while the other half will be up for grabs on next week's Raw (WWE has yet to disclose which wrestlers are on which half, stay tuned). It was also confirmed that any wrestler not picked on either night will be declared a free agent and can freely sign with whichever roster they choose.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
ComicBook

Top WWE Raw Champion Gets Drafted to SmackDown in First Round

A top WWE Raw champion has been surprisingly drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in the first round of the WWE Draft 2021! The WWE Draft is one of the most unique events of the year because not only does it set the stage for the next year of WWE programming across its many shows, but also essentially gives each show a clean slate and opens the doors for a new set of talents to make their impact on another brand. The first WWE Draft as part of the FOX deal last year yielded some surprises, but this year has shocked right off the bat.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar Returns to Face Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has returned to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel! Ever since Roman Reigns came back to the WWE and started working with Paul Heyman, one of the biggest questions that has been lurking under the surface is what would happen if Brock Lesnar ever came back into the equation. Now we have an idea of what that will look like as Lesnar has come back following his surprise at WWE SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy