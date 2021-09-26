UPDATE: Search continues for missing Cumberland woman; report that phone went active is inaccurate

A lead into the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother has turned out to be inaccurate, the Cumberland Police Department said today through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. Hailey A. Anderson of Cumberland was last physically seen on Sept. 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her last known location was near South Range at 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, the police reported today.