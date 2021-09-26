CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

UPDATE: Search continues for missing Cumberland woman; report that phone went active is inaccurate

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lead into the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother has turned out to be inaccurate, the Cumberland Police Department said today through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. Hailey A. Anderson of Cumberland was last physically seen on Sept. 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her last known location was near South Range at 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, the police reported today.

