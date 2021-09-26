CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Kentucky Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall

By Sarah McCosham
There’s something so wonderfully charming about covered bridges. Hand-built and often featuring intricate designs, covered bridges are exquisite works of architectural art; a beautiful reminder of a bygone era. At one time, the U.S. was home to 12,000 covered bridges; today, they are becoming increasingly harder to find. Kentucky is currently home to 11 covered bridges, each more beautiful than the last. Beautiful all year-round, fall is an especially enchanting time to visit these winsome wooden structures, as they’re often found in bucolic countryside and forested areas. As we welcome fall here in the Bluegrass State, plan on visiting the following seven beautiful covered bridges in Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6ItR_0c8di9K700
Bennett's Mill Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHrnt_0c8di9K700
Goddard White Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R76Q_0c8di9K700
Lee's Creek Covered Bridge/Dover Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G92w_0c8di9K700
Cabin Creek Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmhIj_0c8di9K700
Oldtown Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfERi_0c8di9K700
Walcott Covered Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YllCO_0c8di9K700
Red and White Bridge at Silver Creek

Did you know about these beautiful Kentucky covered bridges? Which is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

To take your covered bridge experience to the next level this fall, be sure to time your visit when Kentucky’s peak fall foliage!

