UEFA

Responding to PSG, La Liga’s Tebas attacks funding in letter

By ROB HARRIS
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe escalation of squabbling started with Spanish league president Javier Tebas publicly launching jibes at Paris Saint-Germain — particularly for signing Lionel Messi. An enraged response by PSG, a complaint in writing to Tebas, was not going to silence him. In a letter to PSG seen by The Associated Press,...

Yardbarker

Pochettino Drops a Major Hint on Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Attack

It has only been a mere two matches, but Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have yet to form potent chemistry this season. The trio earned a start in PSG’s recent Ligue 1 fixture against Olympique Lyonnais and had a difficult time in creating multiple high percentage goal-scoring chances for each other.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Lionel Messi hails ‘very important moment’ in PSG career

Lionel Messi hailed scoring his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as an “important moment” as he continued his stunning scoring record.The Argentinian moved to PSG this summer from boyhood club Barcelona as the Spanish giants had financial constraints. Messi had a few games under his belt for the French club but not a goal and a knee injury had hampered his pursuit.The first score finally came as he helped PSG defeat Manchester City 2-0 and it was the star’s 27th Champions League goal against an English club. Idrissa Gueye had opened the scoring for PSG and Messi doubled their lead...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
Front Office Sports

Real Madrid, Barca Challenge La Liga’s Deal with CVC

La Liga’s top clubs were unable to stop a vote approving an investment from CVC Capital, so now they are attacking the agreement itself. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao said they are “challenging” the deal in separate statements, implying that it violates Spanish law. The deal “infringes the applicable...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Granada

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back home for an important La Liga game against Granada at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 20 players for Monday night’s clash:. Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña. Defenders: 2. Sergiño...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Mallorca vs Villarreal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Mallorca vs Villarreal: Mallorca are all set to take on Villareal for their fifth match of LaLiga against Villareal at Iberostar Stadium. It will be a crucial match for Mallorca as they’d be aiming for those three points to climb up from the 8th position. Meanwhile, Villareal have gotten three draws out of three games and are placed 13th and would certainly be looking for that first one.
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Tiger who came for free: Falcao is back and scoring in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano’s top-flight return was a miracle and now they have signed Radamel Falcao. But all is not well with the club. This was the kind of moment you didn’t want to miss and on the corner of Avenida Albufera and Payaso Fofó street, down in the People’s Republic of Vallecas, the opening bars of the Final Countdown boomed out. Inside, in the front row of seats on the eastern side of the ground where Colombian flags joined tricolours and the smoke smells sickly sweet, the fan in the tiger onesie roared and sang along. Around him, they did the same. Or just laughed. There were 3,280 people, plus a dozen or so gathered in the tower blocks overlooking the wall at one end, all going slightly mad while their striker wore a smile the size of the city he had returned to.
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Valencia - La Liga

Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen their La Liga title credentials as they visit the Mestalla to face Valencia this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be buoyed by their midweek Champions League success over Inter and they have been in fine form on domestic soil so far this campaign.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for another Barcelona match, and it’s an important one in La Liga as the Blaugrana welcome Granada in a must-win game. After the tough loss to Bayern Munich it is imperative that Barça respond with a great performance, and facing a winless Granada team gives them a chance to do that. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!
SOCCER
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga

If Barcelona's perilous predicament wasn't obvious enough before, it certainly is now. In desperate search of an equaliser against Granada on Monday, Ronald Koeman resorted to throwing centre-backs Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo up front, while their teammates swung a stream of crosses into the middle. This tactical masterclass did...
SOCCER

