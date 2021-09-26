CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chattanooga man arrested for driving corpse, believed to be his dead mother, to Nashville

By WTVC
WTVC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn.- — Police in Nashville have arrested a Chattanooga man they say drove a corpse, believed to be that of his mother, from Hamilton County to Nashville. According to a release from Metro-Nashville Police, Homicide Unit detectives charged a Thomas Henshall Jr. of Chattanooga Saturday morning with failure to report the discovery of a dead body and evidence tampering after he admitted to driving a corpse across several county lines.

