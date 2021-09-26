CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

By TODD RICHMOND, KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press
Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they're confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

70 Percent of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have This Side Effect

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Can Those Vaccinated for COVID Donate Blood? What a New Study Says

Social media has been on fire lately, as some sources were bringing an intriguing claim: those who get vaccinated for COVID won’t be able to donate blood and other fluids. As vaccines are highly recommended by medical researchers and authorities, a new article from HealthFeedback.org comes to demolish the wild claim.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
HEALTH
Lynchburg News and Advance

US booster campaign gets closer as FDA OKs extra shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, others at high risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — US booster campaign gets closer as FDA OKs extra shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, others at high risk. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about COVID-19?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Has Administered Over 50K Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .1% to 4.28%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
Democrat-Herald

It's flu vaccine time, even if you've had your COVID shots. Here's what you should know.

Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don't skip your flu shot. Flu cases have dropped to historically low levels during the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe experienced hardly any flu last winter, and the Southern Hemisphere just ended its second flu season of the coronavirus pandemic with little to report.
HEALTH

