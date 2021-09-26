CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tailgates in full swing, fans getting ready for Tom’s return

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
Patriots vs. Saints game at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROURGH, Mass. — Fans were out early tailgating for the Patriots game against the Saints.

“Pack the truck at like 5 a.m., up nice and early,” said Chris Barese, a Patriots season ticket holder.

Patriots fans plan all week for Sunday. Whether it’s their tailgate or their apparel, they make sure they’re ready for game day.

“I called yesterday, someone told me they weren’t getting them, and then I called again because two weekends ago they told me they were getting them a game day, so they said to be here for 8 o’clock,” said Jeremy Boucher of Johnston, RI.

A fresh shipment of a thousand Mac Jones jerseys arrived at the Pro Shop hours before kickoff.

“We woke up at six to get here in line as soon as we possibly could to get here. First in line and excited to get the Mac Jones jersey today,” said Matt Rodolewicz of Johnston, RI.

After not being able to attend games all last season due to COVID, fans are making up for a lost time.

“To be able to get out and enjoy the fresh air and to be able to socialize with people again. It’s like a whole new meaning to life,” said Chelseigh Bernard. “I like it. Let’s get back out there.”

You can smell the grills, hear the music, and feel the excitement, and people tailgating say it’s going to be even more intense next week when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Foxboro.

“Oh yea, I’m not going to sell that ticket,” said George Bush, a Patriots season ticket holder for 51 years. “I don’t want him to win, but I’ll cheer for him.”

“But hey, he gave us 20 good years, and he made us what we are with Coach Belichick,” said Veto Filipowski of Millbury.

Fans say they still love Brady, but their loyalty is to the Patriots organization.

“I love Brady, I support him in Tampa, I don’t root against him, but the minute the ball is kicked off, it’s over, it’s pats all the way,” said Barese.

“I think this place is going to be insane,” said Bernard. “It’s going to be a good game, but I got to say, go Patriots. I love Tom Brady the GOAT, but go Patriots in the end.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

