Stevie Wonder and H.E.R. Bring the House Down at Los Angeles Edition of Global Citizen Fest

By Lily Moayeri
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles component of Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour live broadcast around the world was a welcome, if cautious return to in-person concerts: For many of the attendees of the Greek Theatre show on September 25, 2021, it was their first since March 2020. Flashing vaccine cards prior to entry, the full-capacity crowd caught an all-star lineup with Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among others.

www.nhregister.com

EDMTunes

Eric Prydz Lists Los Angeles House For Sale

Eric Prydz is selling his LA home. The renowned music producer wants to move back to his home country, Sweden. This relocalization has been in the books for quite some time for Prydz, mainly because of his recent divorce, which reached a final settlement more than three months ago. Prydz's...
REAL ESTATE
Rolling Stone

The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen's Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

You know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More

This year's Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert raising money to fight extreme poverty around the world, is a 24-hour marathon taking place in various cities across seven different continents. Billie Eilish, the newly reunited Fugees, Lorde, the Weeknd, Metallica, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Migos, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, My Morning Jacket, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Christine And The Queens are among the scheduled performers. Livestream the event below.
FESTIVAL
Register Citizen

Watch Coldplay Bring Out Billie Eilish, Finneas for 'Fix You' at Global Citizen

Coldplay brought out surprise guests Billie Eilish and Finneas to perform "Fix You" during the band's Global Citizen Live set Saturday at New York City's Great Lawn in Central Park. Following the first chorus on the X&Y hit, Chris Martin told the crowd, "Please welcome, Billie and Finneas." The siblings...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Watch Elton John Bring Greatest Hits to Global Citizen 2021

Elton John brought some of his greatest hits to a Paris crowd for the 2021 Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour event that finds hundreds of artists, activists and advocacy organizations working together this weekend to inspire awareness, seek unity and bring about global change. The superstar performed "Rocket Man," "Tiny...
MUSIC
Variety

Paul Simon Surprise Caps Off Inspiring New York Edition of Global Citizen Festival

After skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Global Citizen Live Festival made its return bigger than ever, staging events in eight cities, from New York to Los Angeles to Mumbai, on Sept. 25. The organization's flagship concert in New York City — where GCF has taken place since its inception in 2012 — drew a crowd of more than 60,000 fans to Central Park's Great Lawn. Less than two days earlier, the park was soaked with two inches of rain, but by showtime most of the muddy spots had been covered with sand. Those who stayed past the concert's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Paul Simon's surprise performance at Global Citizen Fest in Central Park

Governors Ball was not the only big festival happening in NYC on Saturday (9/25). Global Citizen Fest returned to Central Park's Great Lawn after a pandemic year off, for a star-studded show featuring sets from Coldplay, Billie Eilish (who played GovBall on Friday), Lizzo, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez (who brought out LL Cool J and Ja Rule), Meek Mill, Jon Batiste, Cyndi Lauper, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Elton John and Stevie Wonder collaborate on new track 'Finish Line'

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have linked up for a new collaboration – listen to 'Finish Line' below. The track will appear on 'The Lockdown Sessions', John's recently announced collaborations album which will also feature Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder and more. 'I couldn't be more...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Elton John & Stevie Wonder – "Finish Line"

Two of the biggest stars of the '70s — maybe the two biggest stars of the '70s — have a new song together in 2021. Elton John and Stevie Wonder were the first two artists to have albums that debuted at #1 on the Billboard album charts, back in the pre-SoundScan days when that was pretty much an impossible task, and they've worked together a few times over the years. Stevie Wonder, for instance, played harmonica on Elton John's 1983 hit "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues," and both Wonder and John sang on Dionne Warwick's 1985 chart-topper "That's What Friends Are For." Today, they've got a new one.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lorde Brings The Heat With 'Solar Power' At Global Citizen Live

Lorde is heating things up. The acclaimed singer joined the A-list lineup for the Global Citizen Live event, where she performed her track 'Solar Power. She opened up the New York City leg of the concert and performed the tune while sitting on a set of stairs. Before beginning her...
MUSIC
PopMatters

Universal Songs? Interpreting Stevie Wonder's 'Songs in the Key of Life'

Forty-five years after its release, Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life is one of the most beloved albums ever made. Many have called the album a towering masterpiece in the histories of soul music, popular music, American music, and Black music worldwide. However, especially in Songs' era, the album's commercial and critical status occupied an unusual space in the years between the height of soul and the ascent of disco and urban contemporary markets that critic Nelson George famously called "the death of rhythm & blues" in his 1988 book of that title (Pantheon, New York, 1988).
MUSIC
WMDT.com

47 ABC sits down with Global Citizen Live organizer

This Saturday, the world will come together for Global Citizen Live. 47 ABC had the chance to sit down with one of the organizers who tells us all about the event. If you'd like to learn more about the events or lineups, visit globalcitizenlive.org.
TV & VIDEOS

