The last production 2020 Corvette has been struggling to find a home, which is likely a combination of its undesirable color scheme and a price that is much too high. Many other examples of the latest Corvette C8 have gone up for sale again quickly as owners realized they could be sold for a massive profit. But one Corvette that has a much more loyal guardian is the 1963 model you see here. Believe it or not, this Corvette Stingray was purchased by its owner, Steve Stone, as a new model when he was just 18 years old. Today, in 2021, Stone remarkably still owns and drives the very same Corvette which has now covered over 600,000 miles. Yes, this isn't a sports car that has spent its life standing in a garage.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO