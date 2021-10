After captivating the world when it was released on Netflix during the early months of the pandemic, Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem is getting an official sequel. On Thursday, Netflix announced a new slate of true crime documentaries featuring five all-new titles. Leading the pack will be Tiger King 2, and while the other four docs will hit Netflix in 2022, the next Tiger King is slated to hit the streamer before the end of the year. A teaser for the five new docs has been released, and you can watch it below.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO