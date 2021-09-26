What Is Andrew Garfield’s Net Worth?

Andrew Garfield faced serious career skepticism in 2016. In less than a decade, he had quickly earned critical acclaim for his performances in indie dramas Boy A and Never Let Me Go, all while appearing in the works of industry titans such as Robert Redford, Terry Gilliam, and Spike Jonze. After an awards season run for The Social Network and landing the role of the next Spider-Man, Garfield was poised to be the most talked about actor of his generation. Yet in a few short years he was dropped from the Spider-Man series, and risked being the next Taylor Kitsch- a promising young performer who was rushed to stardom too quickly.

