Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is in line to make his return to action this weekend after over 10 months out with a serious knee injury. Ansu, 18, has not played since injuring the meniscus in his left knee in a 5-2 win over Real Betis last November. Several operations have been required to fix the problem, but the Spain international returned to full training earlier in September and he has been included in the squad for Sunday's LaLiga game against Levante.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO