2001: A Space Odyssey Action Figures Finally Make Contact
2001: A Space Odyssey Action Figures Finally Make Contact. Fifty-three years after the movie’s release, and 20 years after its setting, 2001: A Space Odyssey finally spawns its own action figure line. Import toys of the spacesuit and gag gifts of the Monolith aside, this marks the first actual wave of figures based on Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking sci-fi masterpiece. It’s not entirely clear if Super7 obtained actor likenesses or not. Indeed, the prototype headsculpt pics may best be described as “close enough” for comfort. But they are also early renderings. And there’s no mistaking which characters they are.www.superherohype.com
