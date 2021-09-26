2001: A Space Odyssey Action Figures Finally Make Contact

Introducing Three Jokers Action Figures From McFarlane Toys. Considering Todd McFarlane‘s obvious favoritism in the DC Universe for all things Batman, and all things creepy overall, this was inevitable. Who could resist a chance to make three different Jokers at once from the same story? The most popular villain in comics as three different characters allows kids to play with all three in the same scenario. And collectors to tell themselves they’re not just buying more variants of the same guy. In Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok’s Three Jokers, the Clown Prince of Crime reveals himself as three separate characters to have used that identity over the years.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO