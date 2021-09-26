CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

2001: A Space Odyssey Action Figures Finally Make Contact

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2001: A Space Odyssey Action Figures Finally Make Contact. Fifty-three years after the movie’s release, and 20 years after its setting, 2001: A Space Odyssey finally spawns its own action figure line. Import toys of the spacesuit and gag gifts of the Monolith aside, this marks the first actual wave of figures based on Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking sci-fi masterpiece. It’s not entirely clear if Super7 obtained actor likenesses or not. Indeed, the prototype headsculpt pics may best be described as “close enough” for comfort. But they are also early renderings. And there’s no mistaking which characters they are.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperHeroHype

Introducing Three Jokers Action Figures From McFarlane Toys

Introducing Three Jokers Action Figures From McFarlane Toys. Considering Todd McFarlane‘s obvious favoritism in the DC Universe for all things Batman, and all things creepy overall, this was inevitable. Who could resist a chance to make three different Jokers at once from the same story? The most popular villain in comics as three different characters allows kids to play with all three in the same scenario. And collectors to tell themselves they’re not just buying more variants of the same guy. In Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok’s Three Jokers, the Clown Prince of Crime reveals himself as three separate characters to have used that identity over the years.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Star Wars Droids Throwback Action Figures Are Coming to Target

Star Wars Droids Throwback Action Figures Are Coming to Target. As celebrated by Hasbro‘s Star Wars line, Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary has primarily meant throwback packaging and color styles from every era of Star Wars toys. And now it’s the turn of the 1985 Droids animated series. The cartoon spawned a short-lived subline of Kenner figures now considered among the rarest of the vintage line. But with an assist from Target, new versions of the three major legacy characters on the show will head to stores shortly. R2-D2, C-3PO, and Boba Fett get the cartoon deco treatment.
SHOPPING
gamingonphone.com

Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is an interactive adventure title to release this October

Plan B From Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, a new interactive adventure from publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer RobotPumpkin Games, is headed to mobile platforms and PC on October 28th, 2021. In the game, players will hop into the space-boots of a shipwrecked shapeshifter as they experience Bavarian hospitality first-hand or tentacle and try to repair their ship and get the heck off the planet before the cockpit permanently smells of lager and pretzels.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Star Wars: New ‘DROIDS’ inspired action figures revealed

On Thursday, Mat Elfring of Gamespot revealed that Hasbro will be releasing a series of action figures based on the 1980s animated series Star Wars: Droids. The series is currently available on Disney+, although that likely hasn’t done much to increase the number of people who’ve seen it. At least we’re getting a surprise toy release out of it, though.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Kubrick
MovieWeb

ALF Celebrates 35th Anniversary with NECA Ultimate Action Figure

An ALF action figure is on the way for a 2022 release, courtesy of NECA. In honor of the classic sitcom's 35th anniversary, NECA unveiled the Ultimate ALF action figure with a handful of photos of the must-have collectible. As is typical with NECA products, the attention to detail is impeccable. You can take a look at the announcement along with the reveal photos below.
ENTERTAINMENT
SuperHeroHype

Captain Janeway Is Back in Star Trek Prodigy Character Posters

Captain Janeway Is Back in Star Trek Prodigy Character Posters. Oct. 28 is near, and so is Star Trek Prodigy. The latest animated Star Trek series will debut its first ten-episode season on Paramount+. The story is set in the aftermath of Star Trek: Voyager and will follow a band of aliens who have to learn quickly to work together as the USS Protostar crew to make their way to the Alpha Quadrant. Now, the producers have unveiled a set of promotional character posters.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Star Wars Creator George Lucas Is Getting A Stormtrooper Action Figure

George Lucas may have parted ways with Star Wars when Disney purchased the property back in 2012, but now he's joining the evil Empire--as an action figure. Hasbro announced today that a George Lucas Stormtrooper is joining the ranks of its Black Series line of 6-inch Star Wars figures (via The Hollywood Reporter).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Odyssey#Entertainment Earth#Advertising#Action Figure#Toys#Sci Fi#Sat#Amazon Com
TheForce.net

New George Lucas Action Figure On The Way

It's been a while since George Lucas was immortalized in the form of a toy, but with the 50th Anniversary celebration of Lucasfilm Ltd., Hasbro will be releasing a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch action figure in honor of the famed creator featuring him in Stormtrooper Disguise. For...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

James McAvoy Had to Build a Home Studio for Audible’s The Sandman

James McAvoy Had to Build a Home Studio for Audible’s The Sandman. On Sept. 22, Audible released The Sandman: Act II, where Scottish actor James McAvoy voiced the titular hero, Dream himself. While it was officially revealed only in May, the X-Men: First Class and His Dark Materials alum was attached to the project last February, a few days before the world stopped. The subsequent COVID-19 outbreak complicated the recording sessions for the actor. McAvoy had to build a rudimentary recording studio at home and record his lines without the rest of the cast since his fellow cast members already voiced to their characters in the meantime. However, he had the advantage of hearing the entire adaptation — minus his parts — first.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Alice Waddington Will Direct Dept. H For Netflix

Netflix is heading underwater for its next Dark Horse Comics adaptation. According to Deadline, Netflix has hired Alice Waddington to direct a new film based on Matt Kindt’s Dept. H. Kindt originally launched Dept. H in 2016. The series follows Mia, the estranged daughter of a renowned scientist who works...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FanSided

Review: The Odyssey of Star Wars cements the space opera among our most epic myths

We can now count the Star Wars saga among our society’s greatest heroic myths. The stories of Star Wars have been told in many forms over the saga’s more than four decades — from film, television and books to comics, audio dramas and even Shakespearian style. With The Odyssey of Star Wars, the mythos of a galaxy far, far away get the epic poem treatment evocative of Beowulf, Virgil’s The Aenid and Homer’s The Odyssey.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The First Reviews Are In For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The First Reviews Are In For Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In just a few short hours, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will roar into theaters, bringing with it the big screen symbiote match-up that Marvel fans have waited decades to see. It’s been almost three years since the original Venom managed to weather a storm of critical backlash to become one of the top earners in October box office history. But this was in pre-coronavirus times. And as the world continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic, a repeat of the first film’s success isn’t exactly guaranteed.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Will Open In 2022

It’s been nearly five years since Walt Disney World Resorts began building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. However, the ambitious EPCOT attraction will not arrive this year as originally planned. Via the Disney Parks Blog, Cosmic Rewind won’t open until 2022. Just as he did for Guardians of the...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Secrets Come To Light in Marvel’s Black Panther #1 Trailer

New Secrets Come To Light in Marvel’s Black Panther #1 Trailer. There’s trouble brewing in Wakanda, and King T’Challa himself might be the cause. Writer John Ridley and artist Juan Cabal will relaunch Marvel’s Black Panther comic book series later this year. Their story finds T’Challa’s leadership called into question after new discoveries are made about his past.
COMICS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Announces Shang-Chi’s Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features

Marvel Announces Shang-Chi’s Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features. After spending four consecutive weeks at the top of the box office, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is plotting its home video release. Disney previously announced that Marvel’s latest blockbuster will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on November 12. But for anyone who still prefers physical media, the film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a few weeks later on November 30. You can check out the cover art below.
MOVIES
StarWars.com

Your Favorite Action Figures Can Protect Grogu With This DIY Seeing Stone

The Mandalorian brings Grogu to the planet Tython on their journey to find more allies. Now your favorite action figures can answer the Child’s call with this DIY rotating stand! The open design of this action figure stand allows you to easily change out your collection as the mood strikes.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy