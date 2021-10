HAVEN, Wis. — Regarding this whole concession thing, let’s make this simple: GROW UP, WORLD-CLASS RYDER CUP PLAYERS!. You cannot ask for a putt to be conceded. I’m not talking about the rules, which offer no comment on the matter. This is an issue of basic dignity. If you have to ask, the answer is no. If you complain about not being given a putt, you don’t even understand the principle of the conceded putt.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO