The volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma has been described as a “wonderful show” for tourists by the Spanish tourism minister.Despite thousands of people being evacuated from the Canary Island after the Mount Cumbre Vieja erupted on Sunday, Reyes Maroto emphasised that the “island is open” for visitors.She told radio station Canal Sur: “There are no restrictions on going to the island... on the contrary, we're passing on the information so tourists know they can travel to the island and enjoy something unusual, see it for themselves.”Shortly before the eruption at 3.15pm local time on 19 September,...

EUROPE ・ 10 DAYS AGO