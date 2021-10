Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou agreed to a deferred prosecution deal with the Department of Justice after appearing in federal district court in Brooklyn on Friday, the DOJ said in a statement. Meng, who has been detained in Canada since 2018, will also be allowed to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in a sanctions violation case, The New York Times reported.

