‘It was revelatory for younger Asians’: Monsoon’s Sheila Chandra on her hit Ever So Lonely
A decade after Bowie’s Starman moment on Top of the Pops, a South Asian teenage girl extended a hand from BBC Television Centre to her own audience of dreamers. It was 1982 and a sari-clad Sheila Chandra was fronting Monsoon, whose debut single Ever So Lonely, an otherworldly confection of tablas and sitars topped by Chandra’s ethereal voice, had hit No 12 in the UK singles chart. Mesmerised second-generation Asians, battling the dynamics of our parents’ cultural values while trying to fit in amid a climate of racial hostility, almost fell off our sofas.
China gripped by large-scale protests, Americans' medical records stolen: 5 Things podcast
China's continued zero-COVID policy sparks widespread protests, Nicholas Kristof discusses Russia's trafficking of Ukrainian children: 5 Things podcast
World Cup pitch invader defends 'breaking rules' despite ban
The Italian who ran onto the World Cup pitch wearing a T-shirt in support of Ukraine and Iranian women defended his protest Tuesday, despite being served a tournament ban. Four years later during the World Cup in Brazil, he again sported his Superman T-shirt as he ran onto the field during a Belgium-USA game.
