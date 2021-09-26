Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: What can you learn from a blowout win over a bad team?

Iowa took care of business against Kent. State during its 30-7 win on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. After watching the tape, David Eickholt and Sean Bock give you their takes from the Hawkeye victory. Should Ivory Kelly-Martin still be Iowa's number two running back? Is Jestin Jacobs too good to keep off the field? What did we think of the Tyrone Tracy "no catch"? The duo dive into both sides of the ball and then give their takes on what they are looking for as Iowa prepares to welcome in a Colorado State team that is fresh off a 22-6 win over Toledo.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO