Channahon, IL

These are the best pumpkin patches in the U.S.

By Denise Craig
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – It’s officially fall, and that means pumpkin season is finally upon us. Whether you are looking for the perfect carving pumpkin for a spooky Jack-O-Lantern or the tastiest pumpkins for all your fall recipes, a trip to a pumpkin patch is a must this time of year.

Yelp compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in the U.S. According to the business review site, determining factors for rankings included total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2001 and Aug. 9, 2021.

Alabama: Helena Hollow in Helena

Arkansas: McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville

Arizona: Viola’s Flower Garden in Flagstaff

Colorado: Rock Creek Farm in Broomfield

Connecticut: Castle Hill Farm in Newtown

Florida: The Little Farm in Miami

Georgia: Yule Forest in Stockbridge

Hawaii: Waimānalo Country Farms in Waimānalo

Iowa: Geisler Farms in Bondurant

Illinois: Dollinger Family Farm in Channahon

Indiana: Huber’s Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards in Borden

Kentucky: Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville

Maine: Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock

Maryland: Summers Farm in Frederick

Michigan: Three Cedars Farm in Northville

Minnesota: Waldock Farm and Garden Center in Lino Lakes

Missouri: Weston Red Barn Farm in Weston

North Carolina: Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill

Nebraska: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch in Blair

Nevada: Andelin Family Farm in Sparks

New Jersey: Happy Day Farm in Township

New York: Powers Farm Market in Pittsford

Ohio: Pigeon Roost Farm in Hebron

Oklahoma: Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch in Arcadia

Oregon: Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville

Pennsylvania: Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs

Rhode Island: Adam’s Farm in Cumberland

Tennessee: Gentry’s Farm in Franklin

Texas: Preston Trail Farms in Gunter

Utah: Mabey’s Pumpkin Patch in South Jordan

Virginia: DePaul’s Urban Farm in Vienna

Washington: Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch in Kent

Wisconsin: Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

