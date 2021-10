WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Westborough left five people injured, including two people with serious injuries, according to local officials. Westborough police and firefighters said the two-vehicle crash happened between 9:50 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. Saturday at 299 Turnpike Road, which is the area of Route 9 west near the intersection of Otis Street.