Say it with me — a win is a win. No matter how ugly it was, it’s about 100x better to look back at the shortcomings following victory as opposed to defeat. This fanbase did not deserve another 0-3 start to the season, which would have essentially buried the Falcons before the leaves started changing color. This would have been the third consecutive such season, and while it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this symbolic burial happens anyway, it won’t occur just yet.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO