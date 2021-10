So far, the 2021 Indianapolis Colts remind me of family reunions in that I want no part of them early on. If you consume Colts content from this group of journalists, I suspect you understand what I mean when I say this isn’t a surprise. The fact that the Colts are 0-3 for the first time since 2012 shouldn’t surprise anyone. Each of the Colts losses so far this year are to teams I suspect will make the Playoffs. The Miami Dolphins are a very beatable team and also, the AFC looks beatable! Please follow me on Twitter/IG @LikelyAlien.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO