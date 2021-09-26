Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

Utah football player Aaron Lowe was fatally shot early Sunday in Salt Lake City, less than a year after teammate and friend Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. "We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."