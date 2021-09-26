CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Deshaun Watson trade demands starting to 'soften,' NFL insider says

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans may be inching closer to a trade of Deshaun Watson as the season progresses. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday Houston is beginning to "soften" their asking price for Watson and when asked whether he would suit up for the team in the midst of their quarterback issues, he said there was no chance.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
The Times

Murphy: In six months, claims of wrongdoing against Deshaun Watson have raised more questions than answers

It’s been almost six months to the day since the trajectory of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career changed drastically, potentially forever. On March 16, the first of 21 women came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior against Watson. Since then, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against the remarkably-talented Gainesville High graduate who was starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2017-2020.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Fox Nfl#Dolphins#American Football
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
The Spun

Jay Glazer Says 1 Team Makes Most Sense For Deshaun Watson

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped a new report about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Before Sunday’s games kicked off, Glazer said the Texans have “softened” on their approach to a Deshaun Watson trade. He suggested a trade was more likely now than ever. However, at the time,...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The crazy Deshaun Watson trade offer Houston turned down

Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front

On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

After confirming that QB Carson Wentz sprained both of his ankles, Colts HC Frank Reich said it was still too early to make a determination on his signal caller’s availability for Sunday’s game. “We’ll have to see as we go here,” Reich said, via The Herald Bulletin. “I obviously read...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s a Deshaun Watson trade partner you haven’t really thought of

There are endless trade destinations for Deshaun Watson. If just looking at how many teams would be upgraded from Deshaun Watson landing onto their roster, anyone could talk all day about the impact. Of course, a legal decision still has to be reached, and that is still very serious. But...
NFL
Fox News

Deshaun Watson set to be inactive for Week 3, Texans weigh QB options

Houston Texans coach David Culley ended any speculation about Deshaun Watson’s status on Monday after Tyrod Taylor was injured during the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Watson was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season, and Culley indicated at Sunday’s press conference there was a...
NFL
ESPN

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans: What we know and what's next

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve because of a left hamstring injury sustained in Week 2. Still, the Texans did not turn to Deshaun Watson, but instead started rookie third-round pick Davis Mills. Watson, who requested a trade in January, has been accused of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy