The Interlochen Collection: Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra with Costa Rica Youth Symphony Orchestra
This program features performances from the 2001-02 Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Hazelwood, together with visiting orchestra the Costa Rica Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Araya. The April 2002 performance in Corson Auditorium includes a programmed Tchaikovsky symphony, along with two encore pieces, one by Ginastera, and...www.interlochenpublicradio.org
Comments / 0