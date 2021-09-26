CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Interlochen Collection: Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra with Costa Rica Youth Symphony Orchestra

Cover picture for the articleThis program features performances from the 2001-02 Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Hazelwood, together with visiting orchestra the Costa Rica Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Araya. The April 2002 performance in Corson Auditorium includes a programmed Tchaikovsky symphony, along with two encore pieces, one by Ginastera, and...

