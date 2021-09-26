RTA to expand door-to-door services at reduced cost for seniors

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced it will be expanding its door-to-door services by offering a new program for seniors.

Beginning October 4th, the RTA says it will offer seniors door-to-door service for essential trips such as doctor’s office visits, hospital appointments, medical testing, pharmacy trips, and trips to the grocery store.

This service will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“One of the most critical needs we heard from our area seniors at a recent public hearing was the need for direct door-to-door service for medical, pharmacy and even grocery trips,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky. “They indicated that seniors are not always able to access the big bus fixed-route services, and not all seniors qualify for the paratransit services RTA offers to provide access door-to-door.”

The service is open to all seniors age 65 and older, according to the RTA.

The service will be offered at a reduced cost of $5 per one way trip, as opposed to RTA’s $30 unrestricted door-to-door service.

RTA certified paratransit customers will continue to receive door to door rides for $3.50 per one way trip.

“Getting our area seniors to life-important medical appointments and to take care of life-critical pharmacy/grocery needs is critical to the long-term health and wellbeing of our seniors,” said Ruzinsky. “We hope to be able to grow and expand services to our seniors as we tackle employment and funding challenges facing us.”

Trips should be scheduled at least 3 days in advance. Trips are on a space available basis. To book a trip, you can call 937-425-8300.

