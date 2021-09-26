CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Colorado-Inspired Names Perfect For Your Mountain Dog

By Shelby
 5 days ago
Coloradans love their dogs like they love the mountains, snow sports, craft beer, weed, and the Denver Broncos. So we came up with 25 names inspired by all of those things. Did you know that it's proven that we like our four-legged companions a little too much? Really. A recent study found that dogs in Colorado experience more separation anxiety from their owners than anywhere else (and that's usually a two-way street). Don't believe me? Read this.

The Ominous Story of the Coors Heir Kidnapped + Murdered in Colorado

One of the most popular beer companies in the world was born right here in Colorado and still calls the Centennial State home, and that of course, is Coors beer. Coors was started by its namesake, Adolf Coors, and for decades the main attraction to Golden, Colorado has been the Coors brewery. The brewery not only produces some of the nation's most famous beers but also offers extremely popular tours that attract the majority of tourists to the town.
COLORADO STATE
Watch Over 100 Horses Cross Bridge at a Granby Colorado Ranch

With all the stress we're all feeling these days, the sight of over 100 Colorado horses trotting their way through their day in Granby is a breath of fresh air. When cowboys round up horses in the morning, it's called a "jingle." I didn't know that. It's great when you learn something new about the state you've been living most your whole life, right?
Check Out This Harry Potter Themed Hedgehog Farm In Colorado

Cuteness overload right here. This place would be a dream come true for my wife who loves hedgehogs and is a Harry Potter fanatic. For me, I'm all about the hedgehogs, but I'm just a little lukewarm on Harry Potter. But I'd be down to check this place out, especially considering that these super cute hedgehogs are decked out in Harry Potter-style hats. I personally want to see one in a robe. THAT would be epic.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Bull Elk Rescued After Getting Tangled in Phone Wire

It's was almost ironic, as the bull elk was caught up in some errant phone wire that was hanging too low, but couldn't make a call. It's a situation that can remind any child of the 70s or 80s of getting the family's landline phone's 20-foot cord all wrapped up around you. I'm very sure the bull elk found no humor in his predicament.
ANIMALS
Castle in Evergreen Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Fairytale

Take a tour of the castle in Evergreen, Colorado that looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. We love finding unique real estate in Colorado and this particular Airbnb looks like something out of a Disney movie. This castle in Evergreen feels like you could stumble upon Prince Charming here, or maybe make friends with all of the woodland creatures.
EVERGREEN, CO
Famous Colorado Grizwalds Christmas Light Show Shuts Down After 18 Years

I know we haven't even hit Halloween yet, and we are just barely into fall, but some people do have their Christmas tree up already!. Even if you are a firm believer of Christmas decorations don't go up until after Thanksgiving, everyone looks forward to Christmas season staples in some capacity. Unfortunately, a beloved Christmas staple that so many people count down the days for is done for good.
25 Random Images From Fort Collins, NoCo I Found on My Phone

I've lived in Colorado for 10 years now, which means I've been to a ton of beloved businesses and landmarks around town. I dug into my camera roll for some Fort Collins memories...check them out right here!. You Know You're From Colorado When... We all remember the Jeff Foxworthy jokes...
Is Your Pet Suffering? Colorado Has the Best Vets in the Country

We all know the terrible, sinking feeling: There's something wrong with my beloved pet. Maybe they're hacking non-stop. Maybe they accidentally ate a serving of your TikTok pasta off the counter. Maybe they cut themselves digging a hole in the yard. Before you freak out, know that in Colorado, they're going to be in good hands. Why? Because according to OneVet, Denver has some of the highest-ranked veterinarians in the country.
COLORADO STATE
Check Out Abandoned Colorado School + Restaurants

Because it was such a lucrative mining town at one point, Colorado is full of things like ghost towns that have long been abandoned. However, there are much more modern buildings and areas that have since been abandoned much more recently than said ghost towns. A man that considers himself...
COLORADO STATE
Man In Mammoth Hot Springs Charged By Bull Elk Luckily Not Hurt

Wildlife in Yellowstone are unpredictable especially when they feel threatened or if they're feeling a little rambunctious. It always amazes me when people think they can't be hurt by a wild animal and refuse to move when they come in close contact. The summer tourist season is winding down, but...
