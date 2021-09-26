CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

I want to see how to fix my tax problem if I haven't filed in 15 yrs.

By Asked in Elsie, MI
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I was incarcerated 2009 to 2012. Got out and have been homeless, also couldnt get a job, because my license was revoked in MICHIGAN. So I couldn't work. I haven't had a driver's license for 15 yrs. So. I haven't filed my taxes. Now I'm on paper for 2 yrs and want to know can I be exempt from paying back taxes. I don't know how to fix this. Does it clear after 6 years? I've never been bothered by the irs, so how do I know if I owe them money. I had a 1099 for one year, thought it was a w2 so I didn't file. How do I fix this. Thanks for your help. I'm confused about this.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

‘I Was Depending on It': One Week Later, Parents Say They Still Haven't Received the September Child Tax Credit Payment

One week after September child tax credit (CTC) payments were sent out by the IRS, several parents tell CNBC Make It they still have not received theirs. The parents say the IRS won't give them a clear answer on why they haven't gotten the deposits yet and that the CTC portal on the agency's website does not even show that the payments have been processed yet.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
CNET

How long will child tax credit payments last? Could they be extended? What to know

After millions of families were issued their third child tax credit check this month, they'll have three more monthly payments this year and one next year. Due to changes made in the American Rescue Plan to help families, households receive 50% of the total credit in six advance installments through 2021, and the rest with a tax refund in 2022. The amounts are larger than previous years -- up to $3,000 annually for each child between ages 6 and 17, and up to $3,600 annually for each child under age 6. What's more, the 2021 credit's fully refundable so low-income parents can qualify for the maximum amount.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Back Taxes#Lawyers#Tax Attorney#Ohio Certified Specialist
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

House tax bill would hit the middle class hard

A new congressional report shows that the tax increase bill approved by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase taxes on millions of taxpayers making less than $400,000. That would violate a pledge President Joe Biden has made repeatedly. The House tax bill would raise taxes by $2.1 trillion,...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

The size of your ultimate Social Security benefit check is under your control to some degree. Delaying starting to collect your benefits will increase them. You might even consider relocation. Pop quiz! How big is the average Social Security retirement benefit? Do you know? Want to guess? It was recently...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy