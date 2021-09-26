I want to see how to fix my tax problem if I haven't filed in 15 yrs.

I was incarcerated 2009 to 2012. Got out and have been homeless, also couldnt get a job, because my license was revoked in MICHIGAN. So I couldn't work. I haven't had a driver's license for 15 yrs. So. I haven't filed my taxes. Now I'm on paper for 2 yrs and want to know can I be exempt from paying back taxes. I don't know how to fix this. Does it clear after 6 years? I've never been bothered by the irs, so how do I know if I owe them money. I had a 1099 for one year, thought it was a w2 so I didn't file. How do I fix this. Thanks for your help. I'm confused about this.