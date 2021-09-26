CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Hull breaks 200 yards in Northwestern’s 35-6 win over Ohio

By John Volk
wnursports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of questions about the quarterback, Pat Fitzgerald changed the subject. Led by an Evan Hull masterclass, Northwestern unleashed the full force of its run game Saturday to the tune of a 35-6 beatdown of Ohio. Hull slashed through the Bobcats’ defense all morning at Ryan Field, racking up 216 rush yards on 22 carries. The sophomore running back also punched in two touchdowns, the second of which he took 90 yards to the house for Northwestern’s longest rush since 1961.

wnursports.com

Comments / 1

wnursports.com

Call of the Week 9/20

Northwestern football closed out its non-conference schedule with a 35-6 win over the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field on Saturday. The ‘Cats posted 461 yards of total offense, punctuated by a 216-yard rushing performance from Evan Hull. Leading 7-0, NU started its third possession backed up at its own 10-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Hull took the handoff from QB Ryan Hilinski and broke through all three levels of the Ohio defense before stumbling into the end zone for a 90-yard touchdown run. It was tied for the third-longest run in ‘Cats history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
