Evan Hull breaks 200 yards in Northwestern’s 35-6 win over Ohio
After a week of questions about the quarterback, Pat Fitzgerald changed the subject. Led by an Evan Hull masterclass, Northwestern unleashed the full force of its run game Saturday to the tune of a 35-6 beatdown of Ohio. Hull slashed through the Bobcats’ defense all morning at Ryan Field, racking up 216 rush yards on 22 carries. The sophomore running back also punched in two touchdowns, the second of which he took 90 yards to the house for Northwestern’s longest rush since 1961.wnursports.com
Comments / 1