Louisville, KY

Video Shows Machine Gun Kelly Being Booed and Getting Into Altercation at Louder Than Life Festival

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly wasn’t well received at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. On Saturday night, the musician was booed by the crowd, which also flipped him off, footage from TMZ shows. According to the outlet, there are two main reasons behind their vitriol: first, the rock festival attendees weren’t pleased that MGK has transitioned from making rap music to rock. TMZ explains that it’s because the rock and metal fans are “purists” who believe he made the switch because he had to.

