NFL

Chiefs' Chris Jones: Active for Week 3

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jones (wrist) is active for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Jones has totaled five tackles and two sacks through the first two weeks of the season, but he will be expected to do a bit more Sunday, as the Chiefs will be without their top pass rusher Frank Clark. The 27-year-old defensive tackle will have to deal with the Chargers' hefty free-agent signees -- Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler.

www.cbssports.com

