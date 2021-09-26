CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Brett Hundley: Takes second-team reps in warmups

 5 days ago

Hundley took second-team QB snaps behind Carson Wentz during warmups before Sunday's game against the Titans, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.com and Stephen Holder of The Athletic. Wentz, who's dealing with a pair of injured ankles, is slated to draw the start at QB for the Colts on Sunday,...

NFL

Colts preparing to play both Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley if Carson Wentz can't go vs. Titans

The dual-quarterback system has made an aggressive comeback in 2021, and we might see it pop up somewhere new this weekend. Indianapolis is preparing for all possible scenarios under center, which includes playing both backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ and practice squad quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ if usual starter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ cannot go against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hundley took the majority of first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, Pelissero added.
NFL
CBS Sports

Brett Hundley: Will operate as backup Sunday

Hundley will be the backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz on Sunday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. Hundley was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 3 and served as the backup quarterback while Carson Wentz played through a pair of sprained ankles. It appears he will play a similar role in Week 4, but it's unclear if the Colts will elect to keep both Hundley and Jacob Eason on their 53-man roster.
NFL
Carson Wentz
chatsports.com

What to know about Carson Wentz, Brett Hundley, Jacob Eason and the Colts starting QB job

Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich was asked about the importance of getting backup quarterback Jacob Eason reps in preparation to start Sunday at Tennessee with starter Carson Wentz dealing with two sprained ankles. Reich's answer:. “Just going to evaluate it every day. We’ve got confidence in… We’ve got confidence...
NFL
theScore

Report: Colts could play both Eason, Hundley if Wentz is out

The Indianapolis Colts could roll with a two-quarterback system to cope with potentially losing Carson Wentz. If an ankle injury sidelines the Colts' starter, then Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley might both play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hundley, who is...
NFL
CBS Sports

Brett Hundley: Small chance for spot start

The Colts have prepared Hundley to start Sunday at Tennessee if Wentz (ankles) is unable to play, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Wentz emerged from Week 2 with a pair of sprained ankles, and as the week progressed and he didn't take the practice field, Hundley and not Jacob Eason took on most of the first-team reps. The development was an interesting one, with Hundley on the practice squad and Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, on the active roster. Because Wentz is a game-time decision for Sunday, the Colts likely will elevate Hundley on Saturday as insurance for Week 3, even if Wentz ends up being active. And if Hundley gets the start, it'll mark his first since Week 17 of the 2017 campaign as a member of the Packers. In seven starts that season, he averaged 186.6 passing yards per game, had an 8:9 TD:INT and racked up 267 yards and two more scores on the ground.
NFL
WANE-TV

Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley offer no clarity in Colts’ QB uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS – The principles have spoken in the Indianapolis Colts’ Who’s the QB? saga, and said about as little as possible. You want insight? Don’t we all. Instead, the Colts have offered as few specifics as possible and found different ways of keeping everyone outside of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center guessing as they prepare for Sunday’s AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
NFL
Danville Commercial-News

Embattled Colts get second chance to make first impression

INDIANAPOLIS — At times, it’s felt as though the 2021 season is cursed for the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries and COVID concerns have been prominent features of the storyline since the team reported for training camp in late July and announced the same day head coach Frank Reich would be sidelined with a positive test. The Colts have spent significant time practicing without their starting quarterback, All-Pro left guard and Pro Bowl center. The emotional leader of the defense has been hobbled by an ankle injury, and the top wide receiver won’t play until at least October.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts QB Carson Wentz will start, despite looking gimpy in warmups

It's hard to question Carson Wentz's toughness, but it's fair to wonder about his health. Despite dealing with rare bilateral ankle sprains, Wentz is slated to start for the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. The first sign of hope for Wentz this week came Friday,...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Protect Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley on the Team’s Practice Squad

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts protected veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on the team’s practice squad on Tuesday—which prevents another NFL team potentially claiming and elevating him to their active 53-man roster:. (Hundley was reportedly protected along with wide receiver DeMichael Harris). Normally, I wouldn’t even bother...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Veteran QB Brett Hundley Reportedly Took the Majority of Starter Reps on Wednesday

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts veteran backup quarterback Brett Hundley reportedly took the majority of the first-team reps during Wednesday’s team practice—as starter Carson Wentz’s status remains uncertain with two sprained ankles:. #Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday,...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Colts Thursday Notebook: Is Brett Hundley An Option To Start Sunday?

INDIANAPOLIS – Two days into Titans prep and it looks like it will have to come down to Friday’s final practice of the week in order for Carson Wentz to participate. Along with no Wentz during the media viewing of Thursday’s practice, OT-Braden Smith (foot, thumb) was not spotted either. But the Colts did have CB-Xavier Rhodes (calf) back for his first work since the season started. That’s massive for a defense facing Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this weekend.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Could Brett Hundley be the starter Sunday?

INDIANAPOLIS – Two days into Titans prep and it looks like it will have to come down to Friday’s final practice of the week in order for Carson Wentz to participate. Derrick Henry did not practice Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans gave their dynamic running back the day off. INDIANAPOLIS –...
NFL
CBS Sports

Brett Hundley: Reverts back to practice squad

Hundley reverted back to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Hundley was active for Sunday's contest, but he didn't see the field as Carson Wentz played through a pair of sprained ankles. The Colts appeared to favor Hundley over Jacob Eason as the primary backup, so the UCLA product may get another shot on the 53-man roster by the end of the season.
NFL
Indiana Gazette

Colts top Lions on last-second field goal

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Freshman Trey Pershing had a lot running through his mind as the Northern Cambria Colts lined up to kick a 29-yard field goal with one second left in a game tied at 14 against the United Lions in a Heritage Conference matchup on Homecoming night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium on Friday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
National football post

Jacoby Brissett draws Colts in second start for Dolphins

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to meet his former team on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins welcome the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins (1-2) are 2 1/2-point favorites against the winless Colts (0-3). Each team has quarterback issues. Colts QB Carson Wentz is playing hurt, having injured both his ankles in...
NFL

