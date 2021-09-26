Colts' Brett Hundley: Takes second-team reps in warmups

The Colts have prepared Hundley to start Sunday at Tennessee if Wentz (ankles) is unable to play, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Wentz emerged from Week 2 with a pair of sprained ankles, and as the week progressed and he didn't take the practice field, Hundley and not Jacob Eason took on most of the first-team reps. The development was an interesting one, with Hundley on the practice squad and Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, on the active roster. Because Wentz is a game-time decision for Sunday, the Colts likely will elevate Hundley on Saturday as insurance for Week 3, even if Wentz ends up being active. And if Hundley gets the start, it'll mark his first since Week 17 of the 2017 campaign as a member of the Packers. In seven starts that season, he averaged 186.6 passing yards per game, had an 8:9 TD:INT and racked up 267 yards and two more scores on the ground.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO