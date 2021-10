This is the real deal SS396. General Motors struck gold with the Chevelle nameplate. The model was available in four different body styles, powered by a slew of engine options, spread over the span of three different generations during one of the most iconic eras in automotive history. As such, it is not all that surprising that the 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle was considered to be America’s most popular mid-size car. However, one of the most coveted options was the Chevelle SS 396 of which fewer were produced. Despite relatively large production numbers, it can be hard to find a well preserved example that hasn’t been tinkered with.

