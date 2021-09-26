CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 3-0 Levante: Teenager Ansu Fati scores on return from injury

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona eased some pressure on absent manager Ronald Koeman with a comfortable La Liga victory over winless Levante at the Nou Camp. Memphis Depay's sixth-minute penalty gave Barcelona the lead after the Dutch forward was fouled by Nemanja Radoja. Compatriot Luuk de Jong then raced on to Sergino Dest's pass...

www.bbc.co.uk

FanSided

Ansu Fati only thinking about Barcelona extension

Barcelona is soon to receive a major boost as Ansu Fati is inching closer to a return following a long-term injury. The 18-year-old suffered a knee injury last season in a match against Real Betis in November that has sidelined him for nearly a year. In addition to Ronald Koeman...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ansu Fati can’t wait to get back to work at Barcelona

Ansu Fati is set to return to action on Sunday for Barcelona against Levante and has given an interview ahead of his eagerly-anticipated comeback. The 18-year-old told Barca TV he can’t wait to “get back playing and enjoying football” after over 10 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Levante in LaLiga

Barcelona take the field on Wednesday (29), when they face Benfica in the Champions League. Mallorca play on Saturday (2), when they visit Mallorca in La Liga!. Ansu Fati recovered the ball in the midfield, carried the ball and hit it hard from outside the area, in the right corner of the goal, to make the third! WELCOME BACK KID!
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City offered Sterling to Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Barcelona over the summer, it has been revealed. Barca and City officials - including Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and City manager Pep Guardiola - met face-to-face on more than one occasion over the summer to discuss player exchanges. City trio Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ansu Fati unfazed by inheriting Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has insisted he is not feeling the pressure that comes with wearing the club's iconic number 10 shirt. The jersey became vacant following Lionel Messi's shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and 18-year-old Fati was entrusted to take the reins. The forward has missed the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Prodigious Ansu Fati and Gavi give Barcelona hope of a brighter future in a dismal season

The last time a player stood triumphantly towering over a clamour of Camp Nou worshippers it was, of course, Lionel Messi in 2017. Barcelona had just crushed Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the greatest European comeback in history, and the little Argentine genius ran to the fans behind the goal, leaping up onto an advertising hoarding and creating a photo opportunity that, within days, had broken all club records and had been liked or "visited" more than 70 million times.
SOCCER
dailynewsen.com

Ansu Fati has a gift

Ansu Fati has a gift. There is no other possible explanation. Almost 11 months of low. Four knee operations. Tears every time he saw that the joint did not respond, with a pain that the soul broke too. And on the day of the return of him, in just ten minutes, he dragged everyone to memory and evidence. He is a special football player. Maybe a chosen one. He provoked a penalty that the referee did not point out. And already in the addition, with Miramón as a simple cast actor, he took the front and released a dry shot to reach the release of him. The goal took Nirvana. His father, Bori Fati, broke to cry next to his family. Some fans did so. And the striker, always grateful, could no longer embrace in the stand with Dr. Lluís Til. The hours of deconsore that nobody sees is the ones that mark our lives.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona players react to Ansu Fati’s sensational comeback

Barcelona players have been quick to congratulate Ansu Fati on his brilliant comeback after the 18-year-old came off the bench and scored in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. There were emotional scenes at the Camp Nou as Fati made his first appearance for the Catalan giants since November 2020 and capped it off with a fine strike.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Ansu Fati Makes a Triumphant Return

MADRID (AP) — Wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff on Sunday, scoring a goal and giving Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati, who hadn’t played in more than 10 months because of...
SOCCER
ESPN

Ansu Fati and Gavi are Barcelona's future rising from the depths of a lost season

The last time a player stood triumphantly towering over a clamour of Camp Nou worshippers it was, of course, Lionel Messi in 2017. Barcelona had just crushed Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the greatest European comeback in history, and the little Argentine genius ran to the fans behind the goal, leaping up onto an advertising hoarding and creating a photo opportunity that, within days, had broken all club records and had been liked or "visited" more than 70 million times.
MLS
chatsports.com

Chelsea's wrong approach vs. Man City, Arsenal thump Spurs, Ansu Fati's return a boost for Barcelona

The European soccer weekend offered up a ton of tasty talking points, as per usual. We had lessons galore from Manchester City's win over Chelsea and Arsenal's derby rout of Tottenham, while Barcelona welcomed back a star in Ansu Fati after a long injury layoff -- oh, and he scored in a confidence-boosting win. There were concerns for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, plus frustration for Jose Mourinho's Roma and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Long live the king! Ansu Fati return has Barcelona dreaming of better days ahead

The teenager marked his return after 10 months out with a goal against Levante, hinting that he still has what it takes to be Lionel Messi's true heir. From the humiliation of playing route one football with centre-back Gerard Pique up front alongside target-man Luuk de Jong at home against Granada, to toothless passing in a soporific goalless draw at minnows Cadiz, it had been a dark week for Barcelona.
SOCCER

