CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee runners place at Bulldog XC Meet
MURPHY – Members of the Cherokee High School and Middle School cross country teams traveled to Murphy High School for the Bulldog XC Meet on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25. The following teams were represented at the meet: Andrews Middle, Carolina Mountain XC, Hayesville Middle, Hiwassee Dam, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Mountain Discovery Charter, Murphy Middle, Murphy, Nantahala, Robbinsville Middle, Robbinsville, Swain Middle, Swain Co., Tri-County Early College, and Union Co.theonefeather.com
Comments / 0