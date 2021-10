Italy’s vaccination campaign is a key factor behind its economic recovery from the pandemic, Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday after signing a document that forecast a higher-than-expected 6% growth this year. Draghi called vaccinations “an ingredient that favored this recovery of the Italian economy."“The fact that you can work with tranquility at a business, that you can travel around, that children and students have returned to school ... this according to me is the fundamental ingredient for growth, which we must protect,’’ he said.Italy has vaccinated 78.4% of its eligible population who are 12 years old and over. Beginning...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO