27 Best Heist Movies of the 21st Century

Since the first Oscar for Best Actress was presented to Janet Gaynor at the 1929 ceremony, 77 different women have heard their names called on the big night, 14 of whom have won more than once. In 1982, Katharine Hepburn became the first, and to date only, individual to win four acting Oscars, all in the leading category. She held the record for most competitive acting nominations (12) from 1982 until Meryl Streep tied her in 2000, and then surpassed her in 2003. Streep currently holds the record for acting nominations with 21, 17 as a lead and four in supporting. However, it’s one of her contemporaries who is right behind Hepburn for most wins for Best Actress.

