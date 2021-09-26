CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 Best Heist Movies of the 21st Century

By Drake Lupton
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the days of The Great Train Robbery (1903) heist movies have captivated audiences. They’ve dazzled ‘em with displays of desperate and cunning persons capable of feats law-abiding citizens fantasize about in jest. They outlived the fedoras and the cowboy hats of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and they thrived under the new school of actors mentored by legendary thespian Lee Strasberg in the ‘70s. Then, in the ‘90s, came an explosion of contemporary movies that still define the sub-genre today including Point Break, Reservoir Dogs, Heat, Mission Impossible, Jackie Brown, and Steven Soderbergh’s first foray into big-budget robbery-movies with Out of Sight. Tight scripts, stylish directors, and hot-to-trot casts brought the screenplays to life in an inimitable fashion present-day heist movies still struggle to overshadow.

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress: Watch every 21st century winner speech from Frances McDormand to Hilary Swank

Since the first Oscar for Best Actress was presented to Janet Gaynor at the 1929 ceremony, 77 different women have heard their names called on the big night, 14 of whom have won more than once. In 1982, Katharine Hepburn became the first, and to date only, individual to win four acting Oscars, all in the leading category. She held the record for most competitive acting nominations (12) from 1982 until Meryl Streep tied her in 2000, and then surpassed her in 2003. Streep currently holds the record for acting nominations with 21, 17 as a lead and four in supporting. However, it’s one of her contemporaries who is right behind Hepburn for most wins for Best Actress.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Explains What He Wants From Venom 3

Almost every major blockbuster these days is envisioned as the first installment in a trilogy. Even if the studio doesn’t announce it right of the gate, you can guarantee that it’s the plan in the overwhelming majority of cases. Of course, that’s entirely dependent on box office performance, so by that metric we can safely assume that Venom 3 will be given an official green light sooner rather than later.
MOVIES
/Film

14 Movie Roles Denzel Washington Should Have Turned Down

It goes without saying that Denzel Washington is a living legend — a man so inherent to our perception of cinematic talent that his mere presence is considered an improvement to any film. Washington-starring movies become, in their own inevitable way, Washington-esque movies. "Malcolm X," "Fences," "Crimson Tide," and "Training Day" — with just a couple of lines here and a forehead rub there, each one becomes Washington material in the most Denzel-ion sort of way.
MOVIES
Collider

Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray Team on Netflix Heist Movie 'Lift'

It has been announced that Kevin Hart is joining director F. Gary Gray for the first time on the upcoming Netflix heist movie, Lift, per Deadline. Netflix acquired the project last March as a spec script written by Dan Kunka. Hart will also act as a producer on the film alongside Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Brian Smiley.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Gives ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Update, Says Script Is Being “Written Now”

Ridley Scott says the script for the long-awaited follow-up to his 2000 Russell Crowe-led film Gladiator is already in the process of being written and is inching closer to the top of his priority list. “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” the 83-year-old Oscar-nominated director told Empire magazine. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.” The sequel was first announced in November 2018 and is slated to follow Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s power-hungry and immoral Commodus. Both Lucilla and Lucius were saved by Crowe’s Maximus from the embittered...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Hart Starring In Netflix Heist Movie From Fast & Furious Director

Having signed a bumper contract with Netflix last year for multiple movies, Kevin Hart is wasting no time making the most of it. The streamer’s recent smash hit Fatherhood wasn’t part of the deal having been acquired from Sony before the actor and comedian put pen to paper, but it nonetheless ended up as one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
Collider

Regé-Jean Page to Star in Noah Hawley's Untitled Heist Film From Netflix and Russo Bros.' AGBO

After winning everyone's hearts on the first season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is continuing to add to his upcoming film slate. The actor will be teaming up with the award-winning creator of Fargo, Noah Hawley, for a currently untitled heist movie that will come from Netflix and the Russo Brothers' production company AGBO. According to Deadline, the film is an original idea from Hawley, but plot details are currently unknown.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Fun and Madness:” How Tom Hardy Shaped ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

More than a decade ago, there was a crisis on the set of Bronson, the crime drama starring a then-unknown Tom Hardy. An actor had dropped out at the last minute, leaving Hardy without a scene partner for a now-signature moment in the 2008 film. The Bronson team scrambled to find a solution, and settled on a hail mary of an idea: what if Hardy just played both roles at the same time? “He got those pages five to ten minutes before he shot that scene, and it’s all one take,” recalls Kelly Marcel, who worked as a script editor on Bronson....
MOVIES
Collider

The Top 7 Most Underrated Woody Harrelson Performances

It is fair to say that Woody Harrelson is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Although he started his career as a comic scene-stealer on Cheers, Harrelson became renowned for his idiosyncratic performances in dramas, thrillers, and action films. Harrelson is comfortable playing both the lead of a prestige film and delivering memorable supporting turns amidst large ensembles. He’s also returned to television and drew some of the best reviews of his career for his transformative work on the first season of HBO’s True Detective.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Reptile’: Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Owen Teague & More Round Out Cast Of Netflix Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Karl Glusman (Greyhound), Matilda Lutz (Revenge), Owen Teague (Montana Story) and Catherine Dyer (The Morning Show) round out the cast of Netflix’s Reptile. They’ll appear in the crime thriller alongside previously announced cast members Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Frances Fisher and Eric Bogosian. The first feature from director Grant Singer picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the...
MOVIES
Collider

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for Netflix

Yet another one of Stephen King’s many iconic stories is being adapted for the big screen, and this time Netflix is getting in on the game once again. The streamer, who previously premiered 1922 and Gerald’s Game, has announced that Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell will star in their adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, adapted from a story from the author’s latest novella, If It Bleeds.
MOVIES
The Independent

Film review: With humor, ‘Venom 2’ leans into relationships

“ Venom: Let There Be Carnage ” is best when it’s not trying to be a comic book movie.That fact may not bode especially well for future spinoffs and integrations within the so-called “Spider-Verse,” but one senses that director Andy Serkis screenwriter Kelly Marcel and star/producer Tom Hardy are aware of this weakness. And they made the smart choice to lean into the oddball relationship between Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom.There is nothing remotely necessary about this sequel, which is itself a fruitless line of judgment to get into when it comes to any movie let alone...
MOVIES

